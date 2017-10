BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners announces delivery of two capesize vessels and one ultra-handymax vessel

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Partners Lp

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces delivery of two capesize vessels and one ultra-handymax vessel

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - ‍announced delivery of Navios Symphony, Navios Aster, Christine B​

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - Navios Symphony has been chartered out at a rate of $17,575 net per day until March 2018​

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - Navios Aster charter rate of $14,963 net per day until March 2018