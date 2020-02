BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $5.72

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Partners LP:

* NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $5.72

* DRYBULK MARKET ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CHINESE NEW YEAR & FEAR & UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER UNIT $1.11

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.26, REVENUE VIEW $60.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* UNABLE TO PROVIDE ANY MEANINGFUL INDICATION OF EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON 2020 ACTIVITY