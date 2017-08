July 27 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Partners Lp

* Navios maritime partners l.p. Reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2017

* Navios maritime partners lp qtrly earnings per common unit $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $44.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $50 million versus $44.9 million

* Navios maritime partners lp qtrly adjusted earnings per common unit $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: