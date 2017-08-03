FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Navistar International Corp says ‍will cease all engine production at its plant in Melrose Park, Ill by Q2, 2018​
August 3, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Navistar International Corp says ‍will cease all engine production at its plant in Melrose Park, Ill by Q2, 2018​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp

* Navistar International Corp - ‍will cease all engine production at its plant in Melrose Park, Ill., by Q2 of fiscal 2018​

* Navistar - cessation of engine manufacturing at Melrose Park expected to affect about 170 employees

* Navistar - cessation of engine manufacturing at Melrose Park expected to reduce Navistar's operating costs by approximately $12 million annually​

* Navistar International Corp - ‍company will take an approximate $43 million charge as a result of cessation of engine manufacturing at Melrose Park​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

