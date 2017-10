Aug 7 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp

* On August 4, co entered into a second amended and restated ABL credit agreement

* Amended agreement, among other things, reduces size of revolving credit facility to $125 million from $175 million

* Amended agreement also extends maturity date from May 18, 2018 to August 4, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: