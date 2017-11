Nov 2 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp:

* Navistar announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Navistar International Corp - ‍plans to issue, subject to market conditions, $1,100 million of new senior notes due 2025​

* Navistar International - to use proceeds of offering partly to retire all $1,450 million existing 8.25 pct senior notes due 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: