BRIEF-Navistar Takes Proactive Measures In Response To Covid-19

April 13 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp:

* NAVISTAR TAKES PROACTIVE MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* NAVISTAR - DUE TO COMPONENT SUPPLIER CONSTRAINTS, STOPPAGE AT CO’S TRUCK ASSEMBLY PLANT IN SPRINGFIELD, OHIO HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH EARLY MAY

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - IMPLEMENTING A SERIES OF TEMPORARY COST REDUCTION MEASURES TO FURTHER PRESERVE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - TEMPORARY COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDE POSTPONEMENT OF 30 PERCENT OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - TEMPORARY COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDE POSTPONEMENT OF 30% OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PROJECT SPEND

* NAVISTAR - TEMPORARY COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDE DEFERRAL OF $162 MILLION IN PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL 2021 UNDER PROVISIONS OF CARES ACT

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - DEFERRAL OF 35 PERCENT TO BASE SALARY OF CEO AND BOARD COMPENSATION

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - A DEFERRAL OF 10 TO 30 PERCENT TO BASE SALARY OF U.S.-BASED, SALARIED EXEMPT, NON-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - REDUCED WORKWEEK BY 20 PERCENT FOR CONTRACTORS

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL - SALARY DEFERRALS WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20 THROUGH DECEMBER 31 AND WILL BE REPAID WITH INTEREST NO LATER THAN MARCH 15, 2021

* NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP - IN TOTAL, COST REDUCTION MEASURES TO CONSERVE ABOUT $300 MILLION IN CASH OVER BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR, ENDING OCTOBER 31