BRIEF-Navitas says FY profit after tax attributable $80.3 million, down 10.8 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Navitas Ltd
* FY profit after tax from ordinary activities attributable to members $80.3 million, down 10.8%
* FY revenues from ordinary activities $955.2 million, down 5.5%
* Final 2017 dividend 10.1 cents per share
* Group's near term outlook will be impacted by decrease in contribution from fewer AMEP contract regions
* Group's near term outlook will be impacted by decrease in contribution from fewer AMEP contract regions