Nov 29 (Reuters) - Navtech Inc:

* SAYS ITS SWEDEN UNIT SIALEX MICROSYSTEMS AB PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 1.1 MILLION UNITS OF WARRANTS AT 9.07 SWEDISH CROWNS ($1.09) PER UNIT Source text in Chinese: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3446 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)