March 24 (Reuters) - Navya SA:

* 2019 TURNOVER OF 15.0 M€ WITH 43 SHUTTLES SOLD

* FY NET LOSS EUR 32.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €19.0 MILLION AT THE END OF 2019

* FY RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 23.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 14.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS DIFFICULT TO ANTICIPATE WHAT THE IMPACTS MAY BE BY THE END OF THE YEAR