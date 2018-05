BRIEF-NBC News Provides Update On Investigation Of Complaints Against Matt Lauer

May 9 (Reuters) - NBC News:

* NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION

* NBC NEWS - FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017

* NBC NEWS - ALL 4 WOMEN WHO CAME FORWARD CONFIRMED THEY DID NOT TELL DIRECT MANAGER OR ANYONE ELSE IN AUTHORITY ABOUT SEXUAL ENCOUNTERS WITH LAUER

* NBC NEWS - CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER

* NBC NEWS - WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES

* NBC NEWS - INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE

* NBC NEWS - INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR

* NBC NEWS - INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION Further company coverage: