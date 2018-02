Feb 27 (Reuters) - NBCC (India) Ltd:

* NBCC (INDIA) -AWARDED CONTRACT TO SHAPOORJI PALLONJI & CO FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF GPRA COLONY (PKG-1) AT NETAJI NAGAR, NEW DELHI FOR 10.39 BILLION RUPEES

* AWARDS CONTRACT FOR REDEVELOPEMENT OF GPRA COLONY IN SAROJNI NAGAR TO GIRDHARI LAL CONSTRUCTIONS FOR 8.48 BILLION RUPEES