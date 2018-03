March 14 (Reuters) - Nbg Pangaea:

* SAYS ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL ASSET IN THE COMMERCIAL AND HISTORICAL TRIANGLE OF CENTRAL ATHENS

* ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN)

* "WE EXPECT SIGNIFICANT INTEREST FOR ITS LETTING" - CEO Source text : bit.ly/2Drwriw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)