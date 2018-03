BRIEF-Nbg Pangaea FY 2017 Net Profit Up At EUR 83.7 mln

March 22 (Reuters) - Nbg Pangaea:

* SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PERCENT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 115.4 MILLION IN 2016‍​

* SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MILLION IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MILLION IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PERCENT)

* SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.5 MILLION IN 2016

* SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MILLION OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE Source text : bit.ly/2GSLPIc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)