April 3 (Reuters) - NBK CAPITAL PARTNERS:

* NBK CAPITAL PARTNERS AND GULF CAPITAL PARTNER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN JORDAN’S CLASSIC FASHION APPAREL INDUSTRY LIMITED COMPANY

* INVESTMENT WILL ENABLE CLASSIC FASHION APPAREL TO ENTER NEXT STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT, ACCELERATING EXPANSION OF PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* ITHMAR INVEST ACTED AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR AND ARRANGER TO CLASSIC FASHION APPAREL INDUSTRY