May 14 (Reuters) -

* NCAB GROUP AB - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO LAUNCH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS SHARES AND TO LIST ITS SHARE ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

* NCAB GROUP - PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY FOLLOWING OFFERING

* NCAB GROUP AB - OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A SALE OF EXISTING SHARES OFFERED BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS AND A NEW ISSUE OF SHARES IN CO IN ABOUT SEK 100 MILLION