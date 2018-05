May 7 (Reuters) - NCC AB:

* NCC DIVESTS OFFICE PROJECT IN NORWAY

* DIVESTING AN OFFICE PROJECT IN LYSAKER OUTSIDE OSLO IN NORWAY, TO ARCTIC SECURITIES

* TRANSACTION HAS AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 330 MILLION

* NCC IS PROVIDING A RENTAL GUARANTEE OF A MAXIMUM OF 5 YEARS FOR VACANT PREMISES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)