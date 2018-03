Ncc Group Plc:

* ANNOUNCING DISPOSAL OF WEB PERFORMANCE BUSINESS.

* NCC GROUP - COMPLETED SALE OF WEB PERFORMANCE BUSINESS TO EGGPLANT (FORMERLY KNOWN AS TESTPLANT) FOR CASH OF £7.5M ON A CASH AND DEBT FREE BASIS

* SAYS DISPOSAL PROCESS FOR SOFTWARE TESTING BUSINESS IS ONGOING.

* NCC - CONTINUES TO TRADE IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBIT, AS ANNOUNCED IN ITS INTERIM RESULTS ON 16 JANUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: