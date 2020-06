June 23 (Reuters) - NCC Group PLC:

* NCC GROUP - EXPECTS REVENUE & ADJUSTED EBIT TO BE COMFORTABLY AHEAD OF LATEST FY20 ANALYSTS’ CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS OF £243M & £22.3M RESPECTIVELY

* NCC GROUP PLC - FY REVENUE WILL BE HIGHER THAN IN FY19 & ADJUSTED EBIT WILL BE LOWER

* NCC GROUP PLC - NOT YET IN A POSITION TO REINTRODUCE GUIDANCE TO MARKET ON OUR FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* NCC GROUP PLC - GROUP HAS NOT DRAWN DOWN ANY GOVERNMENT LOAN SUPPORT