March 20 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd:

* NCCN GUIDELINES RECOMMEND OPTUNE IN COMBINATION WITH TEMOZOLOMIDE AS A CATEGORY 1 TREATMENT FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED GLIOBLASTOMA

* NOVOCURE - ‍NCCN UPDATED CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINES TO RECOMMEND OPTUNE IN COMBINATION WITH TEMOZOLOMIDE AS CATEGORY 1 TREATMENT FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED GBM