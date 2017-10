Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nci Building Systems Inc

* NCI Building Systems announces update to impact from storms

* NCI Building Systems Inc - ‍now estimate that Q4 adjusted EBITDA will be negatively impacted by $7 to $10 million as collective result of major storms​

* NCI Building Systems - ‍“it is generally expected that orders that are currently postponed or deferred will contribute to 2018 full-year results.”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: