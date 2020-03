March 31 (Reuters) - Ncondezi Energy Ltd:

* NCONDEZI ENERGY LTD - FORMAL POWER TARIFF SUBMITTED

* NCONDEZI ENERGY - 300MW COAL-FIRED POWER PROJECT AND COAL MINE IN TETE PROJECT CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE US$1.1BN

* NCONDEZI ENERGY LTD - CURRENT TARGET IS TO FINALISE TARIFF NEGOTIATIONS BY END OF Q2 2020

* NCONDEZI ENERGY LTD - DURING APRIL ALSO TARGETING FINALISATION OF UPDATED PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME