Nov 3 (Reuters) - NCR Corp:

* NCR announces U.S. Pension de-risking transaction

* NCR Corp - ‍company has entered into an agreement with principal life insurance company​

* NCR corp - ‍plan purchased single premium group annuity contract from principal life insurance co in order to secure about $190 million of benefits​

* NCR Corp - anticipates that single premium group annuity contract will be issued by principal life insurance company in 2018​