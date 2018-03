March 22 (Reuters) - Ncr Corp:

* NCR CHAIRMAN AND CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS

* NCR CORP - PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN

* NCR CORP - COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 Q1 AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* NCR CORP - BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS

* NCR CORP - UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: