April 23 (Reuters) - NCR Corp

* NCR CORP - ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC

* NCR CORP - DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR'S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS