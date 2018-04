April 30 (Reuters) - NCR Corp:

* WILLIAM R. NUTI, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RETIRED FROM POSITIONS AS NCR’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & A MEMBER OF BOARD

* SAYS MICHAEL D. HAYFORD APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT Source : bit.ly/2jnaIAZ Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)