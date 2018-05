May 1 (Reuters) - NCR Corp:

* NCR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q1 REVENUE $1.52 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.47 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60 TO $0.65

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12 TO $0.30

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN 1% TO UP 1%

* "WE ARE REAFFIRMING OUR FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE"