April 7 (Reuters) - NCR Corp:

* NCR CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT Q1 REVENUES IN RANGE OF $1,490 MILLION TO $1,505 MILLION - SEC FILING

* NCR CORP SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $180 MILLION TO $190 MILLION