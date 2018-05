May 7 (Reuters) - NCS Multistage Holdings Inc:

* NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 REVENUE $70.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $70.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 35 TO 45 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS - CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANNUAL REVENUES IN 2018 WILL GROW BY 35% - 45% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: