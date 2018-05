BRIEF-NCS Multistage Holdings Says May Offer Up To $300 Mln In Aggregate Of Shares Of Co's Common Stock

May 7 (Reuters) - NCS Multistage Holdings Inc:

* NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC SAYS CO MAY OFFER AND SELL UP TO $300 MILLION IN THE AGGREGATE OF SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS SAYS SELLING STOCKHOLDERS MAY OFFER, SELL UP TO 35.8 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK, IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS

* NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS SAYS CO WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF CO'S COMMON STOCK BY THE SELLING STOCKHOLDERS