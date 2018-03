March 27 (Reuters) - NCXX Group Inc

* Says it sells 753,700 shares(4.9 percent stake) of Terilogy Co Ltd to CAICA Inc , at the price of 454 yen per share, for 342.2 million yen in total, on March 27

* Says it decreases voting power in Terilogy Co Ltd to 10 percent from 14.9 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1DSnfn

