May 19 (Reuters) - ND Rubber PCL:

* EXPECTS IMPACT OF COVID-19 SHOULD AFFECT BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF CO ONLY IN SHORT TERM

* SPECULATES REDUCTION OF CO’S REVENUE BY ABOUT 7 MILLION RGT FROM CLOSURE CLOSURE OF UNIT IN MALAYSIA FOR 45 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)