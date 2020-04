April 29 (Reuters) - ND Rubber PCL:

* UNIT FUNG KEONG RUBBER MANUFACTORY (M) SDN. MUST EXTEND TEMPORARILY CLOSED OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE FROM 29 APRIL TO 12 MAY

* PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE ON REVENUE IMPACT OF TEMPORARY BUSINESS CLOSURE IN MALAYSIA, ABOUT 37.64% FROM TOTAL NDR REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: