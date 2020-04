April 23 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd:

* MANAGEMENT OF NDTV GROUP HAS BEEN FORCED TO IMPLEMENT SALARY CUT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, OF BETWEEN 10-40%

* SAYS NDTV GROUP HAS DECIDED NOT TO IMPLEMENT SALARY CUTS FOR EMPLOYEES WHO EARN 50,000 RUPEES PER MONTH OR LESS

* MEASURES TAKEN DUE TO IMPACT OF DECREASING ADVERTISEMENT REVENUE ACCELERATED BY ONSET OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: