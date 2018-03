BRIEF-NDX Intressenter says controls 97.07 pct of Nordax shares, extends acceptance period

March 22 (Reuters) - NORDAX

* NDX INTRESSENTER ANNOUNCES THE OUTCOME OF THE RECOMMENDED MANDATORY CASH OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS IN NORDAX AND EXTENDS THE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

* NDX INTRESSENTER SAYS ‍EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD TO 5 APRIL 2018​

* ON 21 MARCH 2018, OFFER HAD BEEN ACCEPTED BY SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING A TOTAL OF 23,044,054 SHARES IN NORDAX, CORRESPONDING TO 20.77 PER CENT OF ALL SHARES AND VOTES IN COMPANY​

* NDX INTRESSENTER CONTROLS A TOTAL OF 107,689,866 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 97.07 PER CENT OF ALL SHARES AND VOTES IN NORDAX​