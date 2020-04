April 21 (Reuters) - Nearmap Ltd:

* NEARMAP LTD - NOT SEEN MATERIAL IMPACT ON CURRENT TRADING CONDITIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* NEARMAP LTD - REDUCTION OF BOARD & CEO COMPENSATION OF 25%; REDUCTION OF ALL OTHER EMPLOYEE REMUNERATION OF 20%

* NEARMAP-ANNOUNCES DEFERRAL OF FY20 SHORT TERM INCENTIVE BONUS SCHEMES

* NEARMAP-REDUCTIONS IN PERMANENT HEADCOUNT EQUIVALENT TO 10% OF CO'S COST BASE