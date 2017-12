Dec 18 (Reuters) - Niocorp Developments Ltd:

* NEBRASKA GRANTS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL TO MAJOR TAX INCENTIVES PACKAGE FOR NIOCORP’S ELK CREEK PROJECT

* NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS - CONDITIONALLY APPROVED PACKAGE OF TAX INCENTIVES FOR ELK CREEK SUPERALLOY PROJECT MAY BE WORTH MORE THAN $100 MILLION OVER FIRST 10 YRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: