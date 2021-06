June 22 (Reuters) - Nebula Project AG:

* SWISS CAR DEALER NEBULA PROJECT AG SAYS ASTON MARTIN ALLEGATIONS ABOUT UNPAID CUSTOMER DEPOSITS FOR VALKYRIE CARS ARE ‘ENTIRELY UNFOUNDED’ -STATEMENT

* NEBULA SAYS ASTON MARTIN'S TERMINATION OF CONTRACT 'ILLEGITIMATE AND UNJUSTIFIED', PREPARED TO PURSUE STEPS TO PRESERVE ITS RIGHTS