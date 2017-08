July 27 (Reuters) - NEDAP:

* H1 2017 REVENUE RISE BY 8% TO EUR 99.0 MILLION

* PROFITS AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.8 MILLION, A 17% DROP (EUR 5.8 MILLION IN THE SAME PERIOD OF 2016)

* SEES REVENUE IN THE LAST SIX MONTHS OF 2017 TO BE UP ON THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2uG5c0R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)