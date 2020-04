BRIEF-Nedap Withdraws 2020 Revenue Forecast Due To Coronavirus

April 2 (Reuters) - NEDAP NV:

* TRADING UPDATE – Q1 2020

* GIVEN COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMY, THIS FORECAST REGARDING NEDAP’S 2020 REVENUE IS HEREBY WITHDRAWN

* ANNOUNCED RESOLUTION REGARDING 2019 PROFIT APPROPRIATION AND DIVIDEND WITHDRAWN

* IN Q1 OF 2020 NEDAP’S REVENUE GREW 9% IN COMPARISON WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS A SOUND CASH POSITION, PARTLY AS A RESULT OF SUCCESSFUL SALE OF NEDAP FRANCE, AND HEALTHY CREDIT FACILITIES