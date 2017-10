Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd:

* ‍NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA​

* ‍TWO INSTITUTIONS WILL COOPERATE ON TRANSACTION-BY-TRANSACTION BASIS, WITH CLIENTS CONTINUING TO CONTRACT DIRECTLY WITH EACH ENTITY INDIVIDUALLY