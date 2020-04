April 8 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd:

* NEDBANK GROUP LTD - UPDATE ON NEDBANK GROUP FINAL 2019 DIVIDEND IN CONTEXT OF SARB GUIDANCE NOTE G4/2020

* NEDBANK GROUP LTD - NEDBANK GROUP REMAINS WELL CAPITALISED WITH A STRONG LIQUIDITY PROFILE.

* NEDBANK GROUP - NEDBANK GROUP CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 695 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID ON APRIL 20