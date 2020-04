April 14 (Reuters) - Nedbank Ltd:

* WITHDRAWAL OF NEDBANK GROUP 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AS PROVIDED IN ANNUAL RESULTS ON 3 MARCH, HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN AND MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM TARGETS ARE UNDER REVIEW

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE, AT THIS STAGE, TO ACCURATELY PREDICT ECONOMIC OUTCOMES OF VIRUS AND IMPACT THESE WILL HAVE ON BANKING OUTLOOK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: