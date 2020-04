BRIEF-Nedbank To Offer Temporary Rebate For Clients Having Overdraft Facility

April 23 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd:

* NEDBANK GROUP LTD - DURING MONTHS OF APRIL TO JUNE 2020, BANK WILL BE OFFERING CLIENTS THAT HAVE AN OVERDRAFT FACILITY A TEMPORARY REBATE.

* NEDBANK GROUP LTD - REBATE WILL BE EQUIVALENT TO A 100 BPS OR 1% INTEREST RATE REDUCTION ON UTILISATION OF OVERDRAFT FACILITY.

* NEDBANK GROUP LTD - OFFERING DEFERMENT OF MONTHLY HOME LOAN PAYMENTS FOR THREE MONTHS, OR PAYMENT OF ONLY 50% OF INSTALMENT FOR NEXT THREE MONTHS

* NEDBANK - FOR THOSE USING BANK’S POINT-OF-SALE DEVICES AND FACING PRESSURE DUE TO EXTENDED CESSATION OF OPERATIONS, PROVIDED RELIEF ON DEVICE RENTAL

* NEDBANK GROUP LTD - BANK WILL WAIVE ALL POS DEVICE RENTAL FEES FOR ONE MONTH FOR ALL NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AS STIPULATED BY GOVERNMENT