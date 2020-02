BRIEF-Nedbank Warns Information Of About 1,7 Mln Clients Potentially Affected By Data Breach

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd:

* NEDBANK GROUP LTD - NEDBANK WARNS CLIENTS OF POTENTIAL IMPACT OF DATA INCIDENT AT COMPUTER FACILITIES (PTY) LTD

* NEDBANK - HAS INVESTIGATED A DATA SECURITY ISSUE THAT OCCURRED AT THE PREMISES OF A THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDER, NAMELY COMPUTER FACILITIES (PTY) LTD

* NEDBANK - NO NEDBANK SYSTEMS OR CLIENT BANK ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER OR ARE AT RISK AS A RESULT OF INCIDENT

* NEDBANK GROUP - “HAVE MOVED SWIFTLY TO PROACTIVELY SECURE AND DESTROY ALL NEDBANK CLIENT INFORMATION HELD BY COMPUTER FACILITIES (PTY) LTD”

* NEDBANK - INFORMATION FROM NEDBANK RETAIL RELATING TO ABOUT 1,7 MILLION CLIENTS WERE POTENTIALLY AFFECTED OF WHICH 1,1 MILLION ARE ACTIVE CLIENTS

* NEDBANK GROUP - ADVISED COMPUTER FACILITIES OF THEIR OBLIGATION TO NOTIFY ANY OF THEIR OTHER CUSTOMERS POTENTIALLY IMPACTED BY DATA INCIDENT

* NEDBANK-INCIDENT ISOLATED TO THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDER SYSTEMS & COMPUTER FACILITIES (PTY) SYSTEMS DISCONNECTED FROM INTERNET TILL FURTHER NOTICE