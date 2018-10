Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nederman Holding AB:

* ACQUIRES LUWA AIR ENGINEERING AG, A GLOBAL MARKET LEADER IN FIBRE AND TEXTILE AIR ENGINEERING

* ACQUISITION PRICE AMOUNTS TO CHF 28.5 MILLION UNDER A LOCKED BOX MECHANISM

* LUWA WILL BE PART OF NEDERMAN MIKROPUL ORGANISATION