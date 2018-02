BRIEF-Neil Subin Believes Determine Should Pursue Strategic Alternatives

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Determine Inc:

* NEIL SUBIN SAYS BELIEVES THAT DETERMINE INC SHOULD PURSUE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO ENHANCE STOCKHOLDER VALUE - SEC FILING

* NEIL SUBIN SAYS BELIEVES THAT CURRENT PRICE OF DETERMINE INC’S COMMON STOCK DOES NOT REFLECT COMPANY’S TRUE VALUE

* NEIL SUBIN SAYS HAS DISCUSSED CONCERNS WITH BOARD OF DETERMINE INC AND OTHERS AND INTENDS TO ENGAGE IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS

* NEIL SUBIN REPORTS 30.4 PERCENT STAKE IN DETERMINE INC AS OF FEBRUARY 23