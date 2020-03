BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group CEO Says Business Has Been Negatively Affected By COVID-19 Pandemic

March 30 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group LLC:

* NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP CEO SAYS BUSINESS HAS BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP CEO SAYS EXTENDING TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL STORES UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 30

* NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP CEO SAYS WILL REASSESS WHETHER THE STORE CLOSURES AND CORRESPONDING FURLOUGH WILL CONTINUE BEYOND APRIL 30TH AS DATE APPROACHES

* NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP CEO SAYS DECIDED TO WAIVE 100% OF SALARY

* NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP CEO SAYS MY DIRECT REPORTS HAVE ALSO DECIDED TO WAIVE A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF THEIR SALARY AS WELL DURING TEMPORARY FURLOUGH