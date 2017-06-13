BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group reports 4.9 pct fall in Q3 revenue

June 13 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group Llc-

* Neiman Marcus Group Ltd Llc reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue fell 4.9 percent to $1.11 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 4.9 percent

* Neiman Marcus Group Llc - recorded non-cash impairment charges of $153.8 million in q2 of fiscal year 2017

* Neiman Marcus Group Llc - in quarter ‍co reported a net loss of $24.9 million compared to net earnings of $3.8 million for q3 of fiscal year 2016​

* Neiman Marcus Group - recorded non-cash impairment charges in q2 to state certain intangible and other assets, primarily related to neiman marcus brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: