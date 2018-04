April 26 (Reuters) - Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* HY ENDED MARCH REVENUE 877.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 601.4 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* HY ENDED MARCH PROFIT BEFORE TAX 29.5 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 195.2 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO